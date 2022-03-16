“China stimulus headlines and Ukraine deal reports will always give stocks a lift, and to get them both on the same day has meant risk appetite has surged in impressive style.”
Peace deal hopes lift markets
“Today has delivered a double-whammy of gifts for embattled markets. First the Chinese deputy PM hints at economic stimulus, providing a huge bounce for stocks there and giving the rest of the world hope that a sizeable economic package is on the way, evoking good memories of previous stimulus efforts that helped to stabilise the world’s second largest economy. As if that wasn’t enough, the Russians and Ukrainians appear to be making some progress towards a deal, including a cease fire and Ukraine halting any lingering efforts to join NATO. Of course the first stirrings of a deal are not the agreement itself, but for markets that have been so desperate for positive news, today’s developments are a welcome relief.”
FTSE 100 goes all-out ‘risk on’
“It is very much a risk-on day for the London market, with gains spread across a host of names and sectors and the only real losers (aside from Avast) being utility stocks, which have been unceremoniously dumped in the rush back into other names. There are still plenty of hurdles to navigate, not least of course the imminent Fed decision, but the Chinese stimulus news and hints of a peace deal could help to allay a lot of fears, not least those around surging commodity prices.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
