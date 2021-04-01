Plans for a new stimulus package have helped lift stocks despite a disappointing jobless claims release. Instead, markets are now turning their attention towards tomorrows jobs report.
- Markets gain ground, as recovery hopes improve
- Jobless claims disappoint, but eyes turn to tomorrows jobs report
- Tech stocks benefit from Biden stimulus plan
European markets are closing out in positive fashion, with the prospect of another $2 trillion worth of US stimulus helping to lift hopes of a rapid recovery in the months ahead. Despite jitters around vaccination efforts in Europe, the growing levels of protection being built in the UK and US are highlighting an impending period of economic growth. Todays US jobless claims have provided a somewhat disappointing assessment at a time when traders have been expecting all signals to point towards economic improvements. Coming off the back of a sharp surge in ADP payrolls, todays rise in jobless claims does highlight the fear that last weeks decline was an outlier rather than a new norm. All eyes turn towards tomorrows US jobs report, with markets expecting dramatic improvements across the board. Vaccination efforts and a $1.9 trillion stimulus package should help to bolster hiring over the coming months, but whether that economic surge comes straight away is yet to be seen.
Today has seen outperformance for US tech stocks, with the sector benefitting from Joe Biden’s plan to pump funds into key industries such as semiconductors and Electric Vehicles. A fresh bout of infrastructure spending provides the basis for upside in commodities, and we have started to see markets such as iron ore, and Nickel start to gain ground. Quite whether Joe Biden will garner enough support from Republican sources remains to be seen, but there is a feeling that this fresh stimulus plan provides the basis for further market upside as the Democrats attempt to push their plans through.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1750 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1750 as the market mood improves and US yields retreat. The ISM Manufacturing PMI smashed estimates with 64.7 points, the highest since 1983. Investors are shrugging off Europe's covid concerns.
GBP/USD marches above 1.38 amid upbeat UK developments
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. US jobless claims disappoint with 719K while Britain's covid cases are falling.
XAU/USD bulls struggle to lift price above $1,720
XAU/USD is posting modest gains following Wednesday's upsurge. $1,725 aligns as a key resistance in the near-term. A daily close below $1,700 could attract sellers.
Crypto market turns bullish as ECB president divulges CBDC details
Bitcoin price is less than 5% away from reaching its all-time high at $61,788. Ethereum bulls show no signs of slowing down even after a 25% run-up in the last week. Ripple consolidates near the upper boundary of an ascending parallel channel.
XPeng announces record Q1 deliveries, NIO also delivers
XPeng announces record Q1 2021 deliveries on Thursday. XPeng shares jump sharply after release. NIO also releases record electric vehicle deliveries.