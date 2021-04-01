Plans for a new stimulus package have helped lift stocks despite a disappointing jobless claims release. Instead, markets are now turning their attention towards tomorrows jobs report.

Markets gain ground, as recovery hopes improve

Jobless claims disappoint, but eyes turn to tomorrows jobs report

Tech stocks benefit from Biden stimulus plan



European markets are closing out in positive fashion, with the prospect of another $2 trillion worth of US stimulus helping to lift hopes of a rapid recovery in the months ahead. Despite jitters around vaccination efforts in Europe, the growing levels of protection being built in the UK and US are highlighting an impending period of economic growth. Todays US jobless claims have provided a somewhat disappointing assessment at a time when traders have been expecting all signals to point towards economic improvements. Coming off the back of a sharp surge in ADP payrolls, todays rise in jobless claims does highlight the fear that last weeks decline was an outlier rather than a new norm. All eyes turn towards tomorrows US jobs report, with markets expecting dramatic improvements across the board. Vaccination efforts and a $1.9 trillion stimulus package should help to bolster hiring over the coming months, but whether that economic surge comes straight away is yet to be seen.



Today has seen outperformance for US tech stocks, with the sector benefitting from Joe Biden’s plan to pump funds into key industries such as semiconductors and Electric Vehicles. A fresh bout of infrastructure spending provides the basis for upside in commodities, and we have started to see markets such as iron ore, and Nickel start to gain ground. Quite whether Joe Biden will garner enough support from Republican sources remains to be seen, but there is a feeling that this fresh stimulus plan provides the basis for further market upside as the Democrats attempt to push their plans through.