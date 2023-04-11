Markets
US stocks were little changed as broader markets remain laser-focused on this week's critical inflation data as market participants attempt to tease out the state of the economy and the course the Fed might take from here. And given the tight labour market backdrop, the inflation data will be paramount for determining the Fed's actions at the May 3 FOMC meeting.
Yields on 10-year US Treasuries have held steady, potentially weighing on longer-duration assets like Tech stocks and bond proxies like Utilities. But on a UBS analyst growth warning, Microsoft and Amazon shares lost more than 2% by the closing bell, while Google-parent Alphabet Inc. slipped more than 1%. Since those mega caps are three of the four largest companies on the S&P 500 by market value, the analyst warning was quite impactful at the index level.
Despite tighter credit conditions and the lending market turning stormy with default clouds billowing on the horizon, oil prices were moving higher,
Oil
While there have been a few bumps on the road, China's economic reopening has progressed steadily since the start of the year. And now, with China's regions announcing spending plans for major infrastructure projects totalling over $1.8 trillion, this stimulus tailwind suggests China is about to burn through a lot more barrels this year; and possibly why oil prices jumped higher overnight.
PBOC delivered a 25bp RRR cut towards the end of March to help manage liquidity demand, improve confidence, and support economic growth. And with interbank rates drifting back towards 2% in recent days after quarter-end, it's also boosting confidence at the institutional level.
After the OPEC price put, oil positioning has turned exceptionally bullish. The latest COTR suggests the OPEC backstop is alive and well in the oil trading community.
Gold
On the back of steady US jobs report, there remain concerns that the bullion markets have prematurely priced in a Fed pivot. But with default clouds billowing on the horizon, gold remains supported as tighter credit conditions could tip the US economy into a recession.
Gold still has not adequately priced in much higher recession risk, where a growth shock pushes the US economy into a deep recession, forcing The Fed to cut. In that scenario, gold could move $500 /oz higher.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
