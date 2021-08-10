It's been a relatively calm start to trading on Tuesday and equity markets are looking a little flat once more, perhaps a sign of things to come in the weeks ahead.

There's been a lot to take in these last few weeks; major earnings, a hawkish Fed and some knockout economic readings. Everything it seems is now pointing towards the Fed tapering its asset purchases in the coming months, with delta the only things potentially standing in its way as it spreads across the US (and many other countries).

With tapering now so heavily priced in and an announcement in September so widely expected, it just becomes a question of whether the economy can sustain its momentum and keep Covid at bay. Which, in turn, impacts the pace it will allow the central bank to taper and the timing of the first rate hike.

The Jackson Hole event later in the month is the ideal opportunity to learn more and, arguably, the perfect platform for Chairman Jerome Powell to lay the groundwork for a September announcement. We are hearing from various policy makers on a daily basis and there seems to be an increasingly broad agreement on what's needed. Charles Evans is up next today and typically aligns more with the doves on the committee, having previously urged patience. I wonder whether recent data will make him more open to tapering in September.

Euro slips after poor ZEW surveys

The euro dipped this morning following the surprisingly weak ZEW readings from Germany and the euro area. German sentiment slipped to 40.4 in August, from 63.3 a month earlier, with the eurozone falling to 42.7 from 61.2. While a slight drop was expected, it was nothing on that scale.

Current conditions remain strong but it would appear that concerns around slowing Chinese growth and the anticipated next wave of Covid is responsible for the downbeat expectations, despite high vaccination numbers. Not to mention the belief that growth will be softer due to the level already acheived. As you can see from the numbers, this survey can be volatile which may explain why the euro has only seen a modest dip, albeit enough to make it an underperformer on the day.

Should we be more concerned about the oil sell-off?

Oil has endured a rough week since peaking on the final trading day of July just shy of last month's high. Crudes surge towards multi-year highs has been built on recovery optimism as economies reopen on the back of successful vaccine rollouts. The delta strain has thrown a spanner in the works, with the US and China seeing surges and the latter re-imposing restrictions. The former may also see activity slow if it doesn't get to grips with the spread soon.

The 10%+ drop that we've seen this month has seen oil trading back around July's lows, following the last plunge. Once again, WTI has seen support around $65, with Brent similarly catching a bid around $67. A break of this support could spell bad news for oil prices in the near-term.

That would suggest there's perhaps more to fear from recent delta surges than we're currently seeing because outside of crude markets, it's all very calm. The Fed's tapering plans on the back of a strong economy and strengthening labour market is attracting more attention. It seems there's very different narratives occuring across asset classes right now. Should that support hold, then we may have simply established a broad summer trading range.

Gold stabilises after crazy start to the week

Gold has stabilised after a turbulent start to the week. Light trade early in the Asia session on Monday and a break of key support - $1,750 - triggered a flash crash to start the week, which gold spent the following hours recovering from before ending the day just shy of 2% lower.

While the sell-off may have been exacerbated by trading conditions, there's no doubting it was coming after a flurry of strong economic data and Fed speak late last week. While gold recovered after the flash crash, it did then run into resistance at that previous support level and rotated lower once more, which effectively confirmed the breakout.

It has since stabilised in a $1,720-$1,740 range and is pretty much flat on the day. The near-term outlook continues to not look favourable for the yellow metal, especially if the data coming from the US remains strong.

One thing that may limit downside is that a taper is so heavily priced in now, that we could see diminishing effects from the ongoing hawkish commentary from Fed figures. And while the rapid spread of delta in the US may not delay tapering, it could force policy makers into a cautious approach to the pace.

Bitcoin overcomes major moving average on ascent to $50,000

Bitcoin is a little lower on the day as it continues its ascent towards $50,000. It has had strong momentum behind it since Elon Musk arrested the slump last month and nothing seems to be standing in its way. We've seen these rallies before and extraordinary gains are very much the norm, so it's anyone's guess where price will be a month from now.

It does appear to be losing a little momentum on the approach to $50,000, with the crypto seeing resistance today just shy of $47,000 at the 50 fib level - 2021 highs to lows. That said, it also closed above the 200-day SMA on Monday, widely viewed as a bullish indicator, so the longer-term prospects remain promising.

Events in Washington could easily have been viewed as a setback and another time, it may have. But sentiment is strong at the minute and rather than be discouraged, crypto backers may be buoyed by the support and understanding they've seen that hasn't always been present in the past.