Stocks fizzle, dollar higher alongside yields, BoE sinks on dovish BoE

The day after the FOMC policy decision has bond traders in agreement that front end of the curve will be anchored, and the long end is free to soar. The playbook on Wall Street over the next couple of months will be to ride the reopening of the economy and double down on the cyclical rotation trade. The US is still early in this economic expansion and with financial conditions still looking healthy, stocks should still rally in the short-term.

US stocks are pulling back some as markets reprice inflation risks, with the Nasdaq bearing the brunt of the losses. Volatility will remain high over the next few months, especially as technology stocks struggle with their extreme valuations.

The dollar is rallying as Treasury yields easily break past some key technical barriers. The 10-year Treasury yield touching 1.75% suggests that 2.00% might not take much longer to happen.

BRL

Brazil’s central bank went big with their interest rate hike, paving the way for the rest emerging markets. The Brazilian real surged following the 75-basis point increase to the Selic target rate. These rate hikes come at terrible time as economic uncertainty will not go away for Brazil until the COVID spread comes under control. Brazil is shattering COVID records with over 90,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

The BCB is worried about inflation and more interest rates hikes should be expected, with another 75-basis point increase likely to happen at the May meeting.

TRY

The Turkish lira surged after the central bank raised interest rates more than expected, a move that will draw the attention of many currency traders. The interest rate differentials for Turkey are outstanding, the policy rate is now at 19% and since the lira has been battered since mid-February, long lira bets could grow.

BOE

The British pound softened after dovish hints from the BOE signaled that taper talks are nowhere near. The BOE noted that there is a material degree of spare capacity at present and that the outlook for the economy remains unusually uncertain. The BOE stance on tightening sounded similar to the Fed, both will require clear evidence of the recovery.

The BOE is waiting for the bond market selloff to intensify before they push back, just like the Fed. Increasing asset purchases are not quite yet on their radar, but that could change if bond yields continue to skyrocket.

Oil

Crude prices are declining for a fifth consecutive day as concerns grow that Europe won’t have a regular summer. The crude demand outlook for the US appears to be the complete opposite for the eurozone. Europe is seeing a third straight week of rising of COVID cases and with vaccination hurdles remaining in place, the outlook does not seem it will be getting better anytime soon.

A strong dollar is emerging post-Fed decision as short-end rates appear anchored, while the long-end of the curve is free to rise. A strong dollar is accelerating the weakness in oil prices.

WTI crude could soften some more, but should start to see buyers emerge around the $60 level. Significant weakness from here seems unlikely since the short-term hit to demand outlook should be temporary and OPEC+ production could stay steady for another month.

Gold

Gold prices have already given back all their ultra-dovish Fed gains now that bond market selloff has resumed. Treasury yields are surging alongside that dollar and that is short-term bad news for gold.

While the Fed and BOE seem nowhere ready to begin tapering asset purchases, emerging market central banks are already launching interest rate hikes. Inflation may not be hitting the advance economies, but they are with EM and that should be very positive for gold over the next few months.

Gold’s outlook will improve once ETF buying returns, but right now it seems that might not be happening anytime soon.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is taking a backseat to a plethora of major moves across Wall Street. A consolidation phase recently has been very positive for Bitcoin and that could be the case right now. Bitcoin fundamentals have been relatively upbeat, with the biggest concerns remaining regulatory fears. Bitcoin appears poised to consolidate just south of the $60,000 level, but if the move in long-end of Treasury gets out of control that could trigger some selling pressure.