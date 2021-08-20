Equity markets have staged yet another rebound, posting gains on the final day of the week.

2021 continues to be the year of small dips, in stark contrast to 2020. After just a three day drop from the record high for the S&P 500 the buyers have decided that enough is enough, and have stepped in to keep the bounce from yesterday’s lows going. It is perfectly possible they were just bored, having endured a quiet session so far with little in the way of data to drive activity. Next week of course sees the Jackson Hole meeting but at this point it feels like we are merely debating the details of tapering, rather than the existence of a taper. In any case, such widely-anticipated market events rarely turn out to be the fireworks that many had expected. Traders hoping that Jackson Hole and the end of the summer lull will combine to kick off some heavy volatility could well be disappointed. Today’s price action shows that the urge to buy weakness remains, a strong force that has so far prevented any major selloff this year.

The takeover deal for Morrisons has excited retail shares in London, which have risen as a body as investors bet that the weakness in UK sales will be temporary. It is unlikely that the rest of the sector will become bid targets, but the vote of confidence in Morrisons and the fact that more than one firm sought to buy the group sounds a note of confidence in the sector’s prospects.