Rising German ZEW sentiment and flatlining Chinese PPI readings have done little to help boost sentiment today, with US stocks in particular lagging behind. In the US, Tesla has continued to move lower, while Rolls-Royce has helped lift the FTSE in the UK.

Markets stutter despite improved German ZEW survey

Chinese PPI flatlining, but property risk remains

Musk comments hurt Tesla, as Rolls-Royce gains on nuclear plans

US markets are lagging their European counterparts, with stocks largely losing traction despite a welcome rebound in the German ZEW economic sentiment survey. Fresh off the back of a 19-month low for the German ZEW survey, todays rebound highlights fading fears that supply bottlenecks and rising prices will hurt the manufacturing sector in the coming months. Recent record highs in the German DAX highlights the growing confidence that the economy will continue to thrive despite ongoing inflationary pressures. Chinese PPI data highlighted the ongoing pressures being placed on manufacturers, with factory input prices up 8.6% compared with October 2020. Nonetheless, the fact that we are seeing Chinese PPI flatline in October does bring some hope that we may start to see prices ease off in the near future. Nonetheless, China continues to pose a risk to markets, with UBS warning that the property crisis could wipe $1 trillion from global growth. While traders have largely moved on from the Evergrande story in favour of a more positive US earnings theme, there is undoubtedly still significant risk as the Chinese attempt to avoid a hard landing in the property market.

Tesla has been the most notable mover in the US, with the automotive giant continuing to feel the brunt of Musk’s weekend vote that could result in a huge 10% sale of Tesla stock. While at first the vote in favour a stock sale looks to have gone against the billionaire, he was always likely to sell a big chunk of shares in a big to pay tax on options granted in 2012. Elsewhere, Roll-Royce has been one of the big positive movers in the UK, with the company planning to build a host of small nuclear reactors in a bid to kick-start a new push that should help alleviate the need for fossil fuels. With natural gas prices on the rise, nuclear is increasingly seen as a viable alternative energy source that keeps emissions low and can provide a reliable baseload. With many focusing on how Rolls-Royce have suffered a huge collapse in demand as airlines halted operations, today’s news could bring a major revenue source as they seek to export the same technology to other nations globally.