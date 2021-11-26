Stocks fall on fears of a new coronavirus variant from South Africa [Video]

- A look at the market's reaction to the latest COVID news (00:00).
- What is the new variant B.1.1.529 and why is it important (3:59).
- Where did the variant come from (5:31).
- Current amount of cases reported (6:08).
- UK and other nations start to adopt travel bans (6:40).
- What to look out for next in terms of market reaction (7:30).
