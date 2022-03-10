“Hopes that Wednesday’s recovery would be followed by further gains have been dashed for now. Bullish sentiment remains fragile at best, making any longer-term rally a dicey proposition.”
ECB stimulus withdrawal puts pressure on markets
“It doesn’t look like markets got what they wanted from the ECB. Instead of a more conciliatory tone, the bank has shifted in a hawkish direction, confirming its decisions to wind down its asset purchase programme and look towards hiking rates in due course. While there is plenty of scope for this to be upended, for now the response of European stocks has been to head lower. The euro isn’t exactly keen on it either, despite an initial bounce, and from the looks of it the tone of the European session is decidedly risk-off.”
Global equities hand back gains
“Some of the ground gained yesterday has been given back, with most of the FTSE 100 tending to the downside. It looks like yesterday’s bounce might have been a bit of a one-hit wonder, a product of short covering and thinner liquidity. Nothing over the past 24 hours really suggests a major change in tone, and for now the downside case continues to prevail, bolstered by continued fears about inflation and the shift towards hawkishness in central bank thinking.”
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1000
EUR/USD rose sharply after the European Central Bank announced that it will end the Asset Purchase Program in the third quarter. The pair, however, reversed its direction and started to decline sub-1.1000 amid mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
GBP/USD loses traction, retreats below 1.3150
GBP/USD rose toward 1.3200 but lost its traction in the early American session. The risk-averse market environment, which is reflected by falling US stock indexes, is helping the dollar gather strength and the pair trades in the negative territory below 1.3150.
XAUUSD consolidates just ahead of the $2,000 threshold
Gold Price trades at around $ 1,995 a troy ounce, holding on to modest intraday gains after a series of first-tier events spurred volatility earlier in the day.
Russia rejects Ukraine's olive branch putting cryptos in the red
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are on the backfoot this morning, with European traders already caught unawares by the speed of the reversal during the ASIA PAC season.
Hitting peak performance as AAPL stock closes 3% higher
Adding to sentiment from falling oil prices was Apple's Peak Performance event on Wednesday. Apple unveiled a slate of new products or new versions of existing products.