“Hopes that Wednesday’s recovery would be followed by further gains have been dashed for now. Bullish sentiment remains fragile at best, making any longer-term rally a dicey proposition.”

ECB stimulus withdrawal puts pressure on markets

“It doesn’t look like markets got what they wanted from the ECB. Instead of a more conciliatory tone, the bank has shifted in a hawkish direction, confirming its decisions to wind down its asset purchase programme and look towards hiking rates in due course. While there is plenty of scope for this to be upended, for now the response of European stocks has been to head lower. The euro isn’t exactly keen on it either, despite an initial bounce, and from the looks of it the tone of the European session is decidedly risk-off.”

Global equities hand back gains

“Some of the ground gained yesterday has been given back, with most of the FTSE 100 tending to the downside. It looks like yesterday’s bounce might have been a bit of a one-hit wonder, a product of short covering and thinner liquidity. Nothing over the past 24 hours really suggests a major change in tone, and for now the downside case continues to prevail, bolstered by continued fears about inflation and the shift towards hawkishness in central bank thinking.”