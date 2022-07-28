Stocks and the dollar stumble as the US enter a technical recession, but Apple and Amazon will hope to cheer up markets.

US in technical recession after second consecutive negative reading

“Today’s US growth release saw an annualised reading of -0.9%, bringing about a technical recession which is characterised by two consecutive quarters in the red. Interestingly, while most elements of the GDP reading contracted, rising prices did help lift the value of exports and personal consumption expenditures (PCE). Despite many expecting to see today’s GDP data signal a contraction of the US economy in Q2, we have seen the dollar and stocks both move lower in response this afternoon. Clearly the boost provided by Jerome Powell yesterday has been fleeting, despite his inference that future hikes will be data driven. While a data driven approach from the Fed would signal a potential slowing of hikes in the face of a deterioration in jobs and growth, the contraction of the US economy provides a warning of the environment faced by US businesses going forward.”

Earnings season fears lessen, but Apple and Amazon data will be crucial

“Earnings season had been approached with extreme caution by investors, as many predicted a risk-off move thanks to repeated reminders over a difficult second half of 2022. However, it appears that fears have been largely overdone, with 76% of S&P 500 stocks beating earnings estimates, and 66% achieving better-than-expected revenues figures. To a large extent it may be a case of economists setting the bar too low, but the performance of markets over recent weeks does highlight the fact that many expected a bloodbath that has not happened. Nonetheless, with just 42% of the S&P 500 having reported, today sees the focus shift to tech as Apple and Amazon report their latest numbers. Ultimately, the recent economic slowdown provides the basis for tech firms to prove the value of their recurring services revenues, with any potential temporary disappointment over sales volumes lessened by strength in cloud and web services growth.”