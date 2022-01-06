The optimism of earlier in the week is in short supply this afternoon, thanks to a surprising hawkish turn in yesterday’s FOMC minutes.

Equities retreat in wake of Fed minutes

Changed outlook prompts reassessment among investors

Nasdaq finally manages to bounce, for now

The FTSE 100, and European markets generally, seem to have lost their morning optimism, having seen an opening bounce for Wall Street fade in the opening hour of trading. Last night’s Fed minutes set off fireworks across global markets, and the reverberations continue to be felt this afternoon, with a feeling across markets of investors scrambling to reallocate funds from one sector to another.

Ironically, after struggling earlier in the week and suffering particularly badly yesterday, it is the Nasdaq 100 that has managed to move higher, as a few adventurous bargain hunters step up to the plate. Perhaps the losses here recently have managed to make growth stocks more attractive once again, although given the febrile atmosphere that prevails this afternoon it might not be wise to expect this bounce to continue.