Equities have found it difficult to maintain the atmosphere of Friday’s rally, while oil prices have faded from their intraday highs, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks struggle to maintain momentum

“Aside from tech stocks, which seem to go up regardless of the prevailing market conditions, indices have struggled to make headway and keep up the pace from Friday’s rally. Today’s ISM index weakness has taken some of the shine off Friday’s jobs data, though stocks overall have held on to their gains from last week. The focus now shifts to the Fed, but with a blackout period now descending markets will be mostly on their own this week.”

OPEC cut sees diminishing returns

“The last OPEC production cut produced such a durable rally in crude prices that the body decided to try again, though it looks like the effect is even less pronounced than the last time around. While OPEC might hope it can buck the market, the muted reaction shows that investors are still maintaining their bearish outlook for the commodity.”