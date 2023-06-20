Stocks drop as US returns from its Juneteenth holiday

Share traders take money off the table ahead of Jerome Powell's speech, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks drop as liquidity comes back
“US stock indices followed Asian and European indices lower as liquidity returned with US markets re-opening after their long weekend. China's 10 basis point rate cut didn't revive sentiment with investors instead focusing on tomorrow and Thursday's testimony by the Fed chair at the US senate banking committee."
US dollar regains lost ground
“Following last week's US dollar swift sell-off as investors didn't believe the Fed's hawkish stance, this week the greenback is clawing back its losses as they re-assess. The stronger dollar has pushed commodities such as gold back down again with the precious metal slipping towards last week's three-month $1,925 per troy ounce low."
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0900 as USD recovery picks up steam
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.0900 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The US Dollar benefits from the risk-averse market atmosphere and upbeat housing data, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD extends daily slide, closes in on 1.2700
GBP/USD extended its daily slide in the second half of the day on Tuesday and broke below 1.2750. The US Dollar gathers strength as investors continue to seek refuge on growing fears over a global economic slowdown, weighing on the pair ahead of UK inflation data.
Gold: XAU/USD challenges monthly lows in the $1,920 price zone Premium
XAU/USD plummeted as American traders returned to their desks following a long weekend, shedding roughly $20 to trade as low as $1,929.94 a troy ounce.
Crypto markets take a breather
Bitcoin price remains ambiguous, with no clear directional bias. As a result, Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins are stuck consolidating. But things are likely to change quickly as BTC nears a breakout.
S&P 500 Forecast: Index drops 0.5% at weekly open as Chinese growth weighs on equities
The S&P 500 index is likely nearing a pullback. The index has gained for five straight weeks and now appears overbought on the daily chart’s Relative Strength Index (RSI). Despite Friday’s 0.37% decline, the index advanced 2.58% in the week ending June 16.