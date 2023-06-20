Stocks drop as US returns from its Juneteenth holiday

Share:

Share traders take money off the table ahead of Jerome Powell's speech, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks drop as liquidity comes back

“US stock indices followed Asian and European indices lower as liquidity returned with US markets re-opening after their long weekend. China's 10 basis point rate cut didn't revive sentiment with investors instead focusing on tomorrow and Thursday's testimony by the Fed chair at the US senate banking committee."

US dollar regains lost ground

“Following last week's US dollar swift sell-off as investors didn't believe the Fed's hawkish stance, this week the greenback is clawing back its losses as they re-assess. The stronger dollar has pushed commodities such as gold back down again with the precious metal slipping towards last week's three-month $1,925 per troy ounce low."

