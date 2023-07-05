Stocks drop and dollar rises as markets await Fed minutes

Share:

A wave of selling has hit stock markets this afternoon, while the dollar is rising ahead of the latest Fed minutes, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks suffer heavy losses ahead of Fed minutes

“The optimism seen on Friday is now a distant memory, and stocks continue to lose ground following the return of US markets from their holiday. As we enter the summer period, it seems volatility will increase and the price action will become much more two-way, especially when earnings season begins next week. Fears persist that tonight’s Fed minutes will paint a more hawkish picture too, boosting the dollar and weakening stocks yet further.”

Dollar continues to recover

“The greenback’s steady recovery from the June lows continues, bolstered by hopes that the Fed minutes will strike a hawkish pose. A rising dollar and recovering Vix has combined with weaker stocks to make today look like a classic ‘risk off’ move, and attention now turns to Friday’s job numbers, which are likely to reiterate the strength of the US economy and leave the door open for more rate hikes.”