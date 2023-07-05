Stocks drop and dollar rises as markets await Fed minutes

A wave of selling has hit stock markets this afternoon, while the dollar is rising ahead of the latest Fed minutes, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks suffer heavy losses ahead of Fed minutes
“The optimism seen on Friday is now a distant memory, and stocks continue to lose ground following the return of US markets from their holiday. As we enter the summer period, it seems volatility will increase and the price action will become much more two-way, especially when earnings season begins next week. Fears persist that tonight’s Fed minutes will paint a more hawkish picture too, boosting the dollar and weakening stocks yet further.”
Dollar continues to recover
“The greenback’s steady recovery from the June lows continues, bolstered by hopes that the Fed minutes will strike a hawkish pose. A rising dollar and recovering Vix has combined with weaker stocks to make today look like a classic ‘risk off’ move, and attention now turns to Friday’s job numbers, which are likely to reiterate the strength of the US economy and leave the door open for more rate hikes.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
