It has been another miserable day for stocks, as rising oil prices add to the woes of global equity markets, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

No sign of a market rebound

“Aside from a small gain for the Dow, global stock markets remain on the back foot. Bond yields continue to move higher, unsettling investors and diminishing the appeal of equities after their generally positive year so far. Signs of fear are everywhere, from a rising Vix to a surging put/call ratio, and for the moment buyers are few and far between.”

Crude oil shows signs of life

“The worries in equities are not helped by oil’s resurgence this afternoon after several days of declines. Traders seem as keen to buy oil as they are to sell stocks, with the rise in oil prices fuelling renewed inflation fears. With the Fed minutes erring on the hawkish side, the dollar remains supported too, putting even more pressure on stocks.”