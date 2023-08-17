It has been another miserable day for stocks, as rising oil prices add to the woes of global equity markets, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
No sign of a market rebound
“Aside from a small gain for the Dow, global stock markets remain on the back foot. Bond yields continue to move higher, unsettling investors and diminishing the appeal of equities after their generally positive year so far. Signs of fear are everywhere, from a rising Vix to a surging put/call ratio, and for the moment buyers are few and far between.”
Crude oil shows signs of life
“The worries in equities are not helped by oil’s resurgence this afternoon after several days of declines. Traders seem as keen to buy oil as they are to sell stocks, with the rise in oil prices fuelling renewed inflation fears. With the Fed minutes erring on the hawkish side, the dollar remains supported too, putting even more pressure on stocks.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
