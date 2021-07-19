Top daily news
Equity markets are retreating currently after SP500, Dow and Nasdaq ended the week lower on Friday while 10-year Treasury yields slipped to 1.282% as investors bid up safe haven assets. Apple shares lost 1.41% as the tech giant removed Fakespot, a well-known app for detecting fake product reviews, from its App Store after Amazon complained the app provided misleading information and potential security risks. Amazon shares fell 1.59% underperforming market.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|-0.22%
|GBP USD
|-0.35%
|USD JPY
|-0.19%
|AUD USD
|-0.79%
The Dollar strengthening continues currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, gained 0.2% on Friday after Census Bureau report retail sales unexpectedly rose 0.6% last month.
Both GBP/USD and EUR/USD continued sliding Friday after Eurostat report euro-zone trade surplus declined less than expected in May. USD/JPY continued its climbing Friday as AUD/USD kept retreating with Australian dollar lower against the Greenback currently while yen higher.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|-0.52%
|Nikkei Index
|-1.25%
|Hang Seng Index
|-2.15%
|Australian Stock Index
|-0.02%
Futures on US equity benchmarks are down currently as the three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily losses ranging from 0.75% to 0.86% Friday. The earnings season continues with Netflix, Intel, Coca Cola and Philip Morris among companies expected to report quarterly earnings this week. US stocks ended last week lower despite positive second quarter corporate reports.
European stock indexes are retreating currently after ending lower on Friday with mining stocks leading losses. Asian indexes are mixed today with Nikkei index leading losses.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.84%
|WTI Crude
|-1.06%
Brent is edging lower currently as OPEC+ ministers agreed on Sunday to increase oil supply from August. OPEC+ agreed on new production quotas for several members from May 2022, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kuwait and Iraq. Prices ended higher on Friday but ended the week lower. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 0.2% but is lower currently. September Brent crude added 0.2% to $73.59 a barrel on Friday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|-0.28%
Gold prices are edging lower today. August gold lost 0.8% settling at $1815 on Friday, posting the fourth weekly gain in a row.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 15-week low on sour market mood
EUR/USD has plunged below 1.1770, hitting the lowest since early April. The safe-haven dollar is extending its gains amid worries about rising US inflation and the spread of the Delta covid strain.
GBP/USD hits three-month low on dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.37, the lowest since mid-April. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground across the board as the Delta covid strain spreads quickly. Concerns about rising infections in the UK increase as the country reopens.
XAU/USD remains on track to test key $1792 support
Gold price remains vulnerable as risk-off flows boost the US dollar. ‘Sell everything mode’ engulfs gold price amid Delta covid strain woes.
Is SafeMoon a Ponzi scheme? Investors grow concerned
SafeMoon price has been on a slow downtrend as its range tightens, indicating that the volatility has dried up. The price action resembles an awful lot to Bitcoin.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.