Top daily news

Stock index futures are mostly in red currently ahead of US retail sales report at 14:30 CET today after Wall Street rebounded on Wednesday. Microsoft shares rallied 1.68% outperforming market as the software giant announced plans to buy back up to $60 billion in stock - its largest ever stock repurchase program, Facebook lost 0.69% Wednesday amid critical reports Facebook-owned Instagram kept secret its internal studies showing teenagers blamed Instagram for increased levels of anxiety and depression.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.29% GBP USD -0.44% USD JPY -0.52% AUD USD -0.02%

The Dollar strengthening has resumed currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 325 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, up from 310 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.2% Wednesday.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD reversed their sliding on Wednesday after data showed UK inflation soared to a nine-year high in August. Both pairs are lower currently. USD/JPY continued sliding Wednesday while AUD/USD reversed it retreating with the yen higher against the Greenback currently and Australian dollar lower after data showed employment in Australia fell sharply in August.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.01% Nikkei Index -0.79% Hang Seng Index -1.4% Australian Stock Index -0.42%

The US stock index futures are mixed currently with the 10-year US Treasuries note yields down at 1.296%. The three main US stock indexes booked gains Wednesday ranging from 0.68% to 0.85% as Federal Reserve reported the US industrial production growth slowed less than forecast in August.

European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending down Wednesday with utilities shares leading losses. Asian stock indexes are mostly in red today with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index leading declines again dragged by Chinese property developers’ shares as China Evergrande Group - with total liabilities of more than $300 billion - unable to raise sufficient funds to pay its lenders and suppliers, applied to suspend trading of its main unit’s onshore corporate bonds following a downgrade.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.03% WTI Crude -0.21%

Brent is edging lower currently. Prices ended sharply up Wednesday after the US Energy Information Administration reported domestic crude stockpile fell more than expected last week. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures jumped 3.1% but is lower currently. Brent crude rose 2.5% to $75.46 a barrel on Wednesday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.54%

Gold prices are edging lower currently. December gold slid 0.7% to $1794.80 an ounce on Wednesday after back-to-back session gains.

Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.