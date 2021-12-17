- Close on Wall Street after Nasdaq decline most since September (00:56).

- US new Covid cases have risen nearly 40% over the last month (2:15).

- Latest developments on UK Omicron and hospitalisations (3:44).

- Conservatives lose North Shropshire by-election (5:17).

- UK is to drop key ECJ demand on Northern Ireland trading (6:51).

- Goldman bullish on oil in latest note (9:16).

- BoJ rate meeting overnight (10:50).

- Rivian declines after-market following latest numbers (11:48).

- Elon Musk continues selling his stake (13:01).

- Reddit set for IPO (14:53).

- UK Retail Sales better than expected in November (15:40).