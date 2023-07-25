It was more a case of range trading, but the closes in New York were again a little higher.
The headlines were able to claim an 11th day of gains, though actual new price highs have not been seen for several days now.
The pattern of the year has been for the market to rally into every Fed rate hike? The opposite of old world trading patterns, but there you have it, the new world of just too much money to invest forever driving expectations higher.
Economic data around the world continued to darken significantly, including the US scene, but nothing it would seem can stop the buying.
Eurozone Services Sector growth slowed to a 6 month low. UK Private Sector Growth eased to a 6 month low and continues to roll-over. The US Chicago Fed National Activity Index fell further into contraction territory. The US SP500 Global PMI Index also continued to display that worrying rollover.
Eurozone services sector
UK private sector growth
Chicago Fed national activity index
US SP500 Composite PMI
Nothing though, could stop the sentimental hopes of the last great Fed hike. It may well be the case that despite my expected rather hawkish overall commentary by the Fed, markets will just interpret whatever is said however they wish. When the Fed was telegraphing clearly, early on in the cycle, that rates were going much higher for longer than the market assessed, the market commentaries of the time simply dismissed that clear projection. We may see the same spin process again this week?
Perhaps, for a decline of any kind to eventuate the market will need to see disappointing earnings with disappointing projections as well. This may be too much for the bears to hope for however.
It is the case, amusingly, that the bulls have got everything wrong. Inflation was not transitory. There has been no pivot. Only higher rates. The economy has continued to slow. Russia did invade and there is an on-going entrenched war in Europe with risk of escalation persisting. Corporate earnings have fallen back. Basically, all the fundamental forecasts of the bulls were wrong, but they have made money anyway. The great weight of excess covid-liquidity, continued, massively 30% higher than pre-covid, US government spending continues to find its way into the hands of the big corporations, banks and fund managers. They simply have so much new funding hitting their desk every month they have to keep buying. The selection process has greatly narrowed however, to the big 7 favourites. Herein lay the Achilles heel of this bull trend.
At some point, it will be a race to the bottom to take profits and preserve capital. For the under-pinnings of even the biggest of the big is beginning to be eroded by the malaise that is very real down there in the distance on Main Street USA, and across Europe. The overall economic decline may not have hit the wealthy set just yet, but there is very real risk of it doing so in the not too distant future.
The view here, is to continue to respect, and even enjoy the current upward momentum of the market, while maintaining a very staunch vigil on any signs of price action reversal.
This remains an extremely important and pivotal week for markets overall. Likely to determine the further 3-6 month outlook. If the market survives any surprises this week, there is likely to be a wave of fresh buying yet again.
This could be the last week the bulls are really tested. Yet, tested they may well be. Watch for the Fed’s post hike comments and earnings outcomes.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades firmer near 0.6750 amid China stimulus hopes
AUD/USD is picking up fresh bids to trade near 0.6750, resuming the corrective bounce from the two-week low amid the mid-Asian session on Tuesday. The pair capitalizes on a rally in the Chinese stocks amid stimulus hopes that has capped the US Dollar upside. US sentiment data awaited.
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.1100 as US Dollar rally stalls
EUR/USD is rebounding toward 1.1100 in the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair recovers from the downbeat Eurozone and German PMIs-led weakness while a pause in the US Dollar rally also aids the EUR/USD upswing. Focus is on Germany's IFO survey and US sentiment data.
Gold rebounds from over one-week low, climbs back above $1,960
Gold price attracts some buying on Tuesday and snaps a four-day losing streak to a one-week low. Looming recession risks lend support to the safe-haven metal amid a modest US Dollar downtick. The upside seems limited ahead of this week's key central bank event risks and important US data.
Litecoin halving countdown closes in, not long now before LTC melts faces
Litecoin is on a downtrend, extending the losses that began in early July as the countdown to the LTC halving continues. As it is a big event in the Litecoin ecosystem and the crypto playing field, investors are watching closely for the event's impact on the asset's price.
Caution ahead of major central bank meetings, weaker PMIs
Equity markets are treading water at the start of what is going to be a very lively week. There are some huge central bank meetings this week. Interest rates are finally at or very close to their peaks and this week could see the Fed and ECB announce the last rate hike in their tightening cycles.