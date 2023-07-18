Stocks continue to thrive despite mixed US Q2 bank earnings

Stocks mostly remain in positive territory amid mixed US bank earnings, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Mixed US Q2 bank earnings
“European and most US stock indices remain in positive territory for the day despite mixed US bank results. Whereas Bank of America and BNY Mellon's Q2 results beat estimates on better interest income, investment banking and lower expenses, Morgan Stanley's profits dropped by 14% due to the global slowdown in deal making and trading."
US retail sales miss expectations
“Weaker-than-expected US retail sales - the core number remaining strong, though - did not have much of an impact on the US dollar which managed to stabilise near last week's multi-month lows. Precious metals such as gold, gas and oil prices all ended the day up between 1% and nearly 4% on a stronger demand outlook.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
