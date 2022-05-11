Beleaguered stock markets have recovered to an extent this afternoon, following a slowing of US CPI growth, but concerns about further tightening remain.
Stocks try to recover following US CPI
“Efforts to build a sustainable base for a rally continue in equities, as an initial drop in US futures following the monthly US CPI figure is reversed and the opening hour of US trading sees some gains for embattled stock markets. To borrow a word, it is too soon to tell if the slowing of price growth is transitory or not, but slowing or not, 8.1% price growth is still far too hot for the Fed’s taste. Thus, while we might get a short-term, and dramatic, bounce in stocks, it is highly unlikely that we have seen the end of 2022’s volatility.”
Dollar weakens, but more hikes still to come
“Jerome Powell has certainly been doing his best to fight inflation through higher rates, but comments from President Biden in the wake of inflation data shows that the administration expects the Fed to keep going in its quest to cool price growth. Some post-CPI dollar weakness is likely to give way to more upside for the greenback, at least until a global recession becomes a more distinct possibility.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
