Beleaguered stock markets have recovered to an extent this afternoon, following a slowing of US CPI growth, but concerns about further tightening remain.

Stocks try to recover following US CPI

“Efforts to build a sustainable base for a rally continue in equities, as an initial drop in US futures following the monthly US CPI figure is reversed and the opening hour of US trading sees some gains for embattled stock markets. To borrow a word, it is too soon to tell if the slowing of price growth is transitory or not, but slowing or not, 8.1% price growth is still far too hot for the Fed’s taste. Thus, while we might get a short-term, and dramatic, bounce in stocks, it is highly unlikely that we have seen the end of 2022’s volatility.”

Dollar weakens, but more hikes still to come

“Jerome Powell has certainly been doing his best to fight inflation through higher rates, but comments from President Biden in the wake of inflation data shows that the administration expects the Fed to keep going in its quest to cool price growth. Some post-CPI dollar weakness is likely to give way to more upside for the greenback, at least until a global recession becomes a more distinct possibility.”