After days of selling some cautious buying has been seen in stocks this afternoon, marking a change from the tone of the week so far, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Selling pauses for now
“The one-way move in indices of the past week has paused this afternoon. European markets have edged higher and on Wall Street traders have done a small spot of bargain-hunting as the end of Q3 looms. But the worries about higher oil prices and rising yields haven’t gone away, and even the signs of slightly weaker price growth in today’s GDP revision was only a small crumb of comfort.”
US shutdown still a possibility
“Signs of progress on avoiding a US government shutdown were apparent overnight, but the day has seen opposing plans gain momentum, a sign of the wide split between the two parties. Government shutdowns of themselves don’t tend to spark bouts of risk aversion, but as part of a cocktail of other concerns like higher oil prices it could put more pressure on stocks as September gives way to October.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
