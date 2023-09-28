Share:

After days of selling some cautious buying has been seen in stocks this afternoon, marking a change from the tone of the week so far, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Selling pauses for now

“The one-way move in indices of the past week has paused this afternoon. European markets have edged higher and on Wall Street traders have done a small spot of bargain-hunting as the end of Q3 looms. But the worries about higher oil prices and rising yields haven’t gone away, and even the signs of slightly weaker price growth in today’s GDP revision was only a small crumb of comfort.”

US shutdown still a possibility

“Signs of progress on avoiding a US government shutdown were apparent overnight, but the day has seen opposing plans gain momentum, a sign of the wide split between the two parties. Government shutdowns of themselves don’t tend to spark bouts of risk aversion, but as part of a cocktail of other concerns like higher oil prices it could put more pressure on stocks as September gives way to October.”