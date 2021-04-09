The FTSE 100 has fallen 20 points on Friday, but on Wall Street the Dow and S&P 500 are still looking to make more gains.
- UK indices weaken, but Dow still strong
- PPI rise countered by Fed determination to hold on rates
- Earnings season promises to liven up quiet markets
It looks like a mixed end to the week following on from some US PPI data that was stronger than expected. Markets will once again have to revisit the topics of inflation and the Fed’s response to it, bearing in mind the dovish Fed minutes from this week. The feeling of being in uncharted waters remains, since normally PPI data begins to strengthen towards the end of the cycle, as the Fed is already tightening, but we are generally assumed to be at the beginning of a cycle, and no Fed tightening is in sight. It looks like the message of ‘no rate rises’ is finally getting through, hence the recent halt in the rise in yields that has given space for sensitive assets like tech stocks and gold to rebound.
It has been a week in which the Vix has continued to decline, reflecting the generally quiet trading conditions, but this is not likely to persist, thanks to the imminent start of US earnings season. US stocks are coming into the reporting period on a high, which does rather leave little room for upside surprises. The year has been without a major correction so far, and with equity inflows continuing to hit new multi-year highs the sense of ‘irrational exuberance’ is building once again. Some measure of caution would seem to be the prudent approach until a more comprehensive conclusion can be drawn.
