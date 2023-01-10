Equities have managed to trim losses this afternoon but caution continues to prevail overall.

US stocks edge up but Europe remains on the back foot

“Stocks managed to dig out some optimism from behind of the sofa following Powell’s speech, relieved that he didn’t say anything particularly hawkish. But the respite will be limited; after a quiet day tomorrow the old bugbear of US inflation comes in on Thursday, swiftly followed up by the official beginning of earnings season. But perhaps there is hope here – current expectations point towards a decline in income for the reporting season, setting the bar comfortably low. Now we have to hope that earnings can step over it and give stocks a reason to move higher again.”

Crude prices slip again

“Oil prices tried again to move up today, but have found it hard to hold on to progress. Optimism faltered after the World Bank’s warnings about the risk for the global economy, providing bulls with little reason to jump back into crude.”