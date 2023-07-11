Stocks build on Monday's gains ahead of Wednesday's US CPI

Global risk on sentiment helped stock indices build on this week's gains, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stock indices remain bid ahead of Wednesday's US CPI
“Equity indices continue to cautiously regain some of last week's losses ahead of Wednesday's US inflation reading and as earnings season kicks off later in the week. Following a slump in German investor morale to a 7-month low, US small business optimism hit a 7-month high, supporting US stocks. Sales expectations in the US improved and fewer firms expect worse business conditions into year end."
Oil, gasoline and natural gas extend their rallies
“Oil products and natural gas rallied towards key resistance on tight supply as OPEC+'s output cuts reach nearly 5.2 million barrels a day. Gold and silver also gained ground on a weaker greenback which is on track for its fourth consecutive day of depreciation."
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
