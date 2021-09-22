- Summary of headlines in play (00:00).
- Stocks rally overnight on Evergrande and PBOC update (1:18).
- Morgan Stanley see China restructuring Evergrande to contain spillover (3:44).
- Citi, JPMorgan seen evading Evergrande crisis with no direct lending (4:15).
- BoJ leaves policy unchanged as expected (5:38).
- US House passes debt limit suspension & sets up Senate standoff (6:25).
- Johnson & Johnson second COVID shot boosts protection to 94% (9:23).
- Calendar events to watch out for today & API inventories (10:04).
- FOMC preview (11:00).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Indecisive above 1.1700 as Fed tapering looms
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1700, teasing monthly low for third straight day. Market sentiment improves over Evergrande, US debt limit extension. ECB policymakers cite inflation risks. Fed remains in focus, as it is expected to provide hints on tapering timing.
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.3650 amid steady USD, Fed eyed
GBP/USD trades virtually unchanged around 1.3650 following the footprint of the previous session. Supply-chain bottlenecks, higher gas prices limited gains for sterling. US dollar remains elevated near 92.30 ahead of the Fed decision.
XAU/USD flirts with weekly tops around $1,780, focus remains on FOMC
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near around the $1,778 region, just below weekly tops touched in the previous day.
Dogecoin price threatened by 20% sell-off as DOGE bears take control
Dogecoin price appears to be ready for another drop as buyers are nowhere to be found. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that the DOGE plunge is not over yet, as the bears aim for $0.16.
Fed Preview: Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot
No taper now, but when? That is the main question investors have for the Federal Reserve in its all-important September meeting. The bank buys $120 billion worth of bonds every month and it is set to reduce the pace at some point.