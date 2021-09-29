Equities are rallying following yesterday’s drubbing, with the FTSE 100 up 80 points as the close approaches.
- Markets recover as yield & inflation concerns drop back
- Q4 still expected to be strong for equities
- Oil prices move up again
Stocks are in rebound mode today after Tuesday’s drop, as some of the stagflation concerns ease and bargain hunters pile in. A small drop in Treasury yields has eased some of the pressure on equities, and with market internals approaching ‘washout’ levels again the urge to buy the dip has come storming back. One more day of Q3 remains, and volatility remains elevated compared to the summer levels, but current market action still has a ‘clearing the decks’ feel to it as the last vestiges of summer trading are swept away and investors prepare for Q4, many no doubt hoping that it will once again prove to be a good quarter for stock markets. Any 12-month period in which the FTSE All-World has risen 26% percent is going to be followed up by some jitters, and of course the debt ceiling discussion brings back memories of crises past, but overall this looks like a brief bout of selling and not yet the start of something much worse.
Fears about crude oil sparking inflation have not been able to hold back the price of the commodity for very long it seems. After falling in the early part of the session today the buyers have come back in, prompting fresh gains for prices. Reports of an increase to OPEC output are still at an early stage, and are not sufficiently numerous to deter new buyers it seems. Another leap higher will put inflation back on the menu of market worries however, which could undo some of today’s tentative stock market recovery.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
