Equities are still unable to move higher, and it looks like the FTSE 100 will end its shortened week with a down day.

FTSE 100 slips back from 7600

“It looks like it’ll be 7600 and no further for the FTSE 100 ahead of the UK’s Jubilee holiday. UK markets have been in no mood for celebrations today, running out of steam after last week’s rebound and suggesting that we are in for more losses as June gets underway. It looks like investors remain much more cautious about chasing gain in equities, and if anything remain firmly averse to recommitting themselves to stocks as the outlook for growth and inflation continues to worsen. Remarkably, the 100 index is still, just, in positive territory for the year, compared to double-digit losses for the Dax and Dow, but it is unlikely to stay in that happy position.”

Dow gives up 33,000

“Wall Street isn’t in a happy mood either. President Biden’s comments on giving Powell room to combat inflation seem to be overwhelming the hope that the Fed might pause its hiking moves towards the end of the summer. These were probably misplaced anyway, but they were enough to drive last week’s bounce. While the Dow is still above last Thursday’s open, before it really took off into the weekend, and for now is also above the mid-May high, the sight of White House and Fed arm-in-arm means there won’t be much pressure on the FOMC to become more dovish any time soon.”