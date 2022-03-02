Stocks back on the up as Powell nods towards Ukraine uncertainty

“A bumper ADP figure and an acknowledgement of the concerns around Ukraine and its impact on the Fed’s tightening policy have helped markets to make some headway.”

Markets perform another about turn

“The see-saw moves in stock markets continue. Today has seen the dip buyers emerge and take control of the session, with the upward move gathering pace throughout the afternoon. Some dip buyers will hang their hopes on the use of ‘uncertain’ by the Fed to suggest the pace of tightening will be slowed, and others will be reasoning that for now the sanctions shock has worn off. This bottoming process may have a few more days left to run, but a guarded optimism continues to prevail.”

US economy roars back

“Today’s ADP figure and January’s revision have helped allay concerns about the US economy, but the surge in oil prices means that investors are still fretting about the outlook for the rest of the year. But the jobs figure at least puts markets in a more optimistic frame of mind ahead of Friday’s jobs report.”