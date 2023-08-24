Stocks are coming back to the downside, so it appears that weak currencies like AUD and NZD will stay weak. In fact, these may fall further if USDCNH resumes higher from current consolidation and up to 2022 highs. For more details please check the video below.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0850 as USD preserves strength
EUR/USD recovered to the 1.0850 area following dovish Fed commentary on Thursday but lost its traction. The negative shift seen in risk mood, as reflected by falling US equity indexes, helps the US Dollar outperform its rivals and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD falls to two-month lows near 1.2600
GBP/USD dropped further and reached the lowest intraday level since late June, near the 1.2600 area. Risk aversion and a stronger US Dollar ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech on Friday weighed on the pair.
Gold clings to modest gains near $1,920 Premium
After falling toward $1,910, Gold price reversed its direction and turned positive on the day near $1,920. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined toward 4.2% and erased a portion of its daily gains on dovish Fed commentary, allowing XAU/USD to cling to modest daily gains.
US DOJ claims against Tornado Cash likely pose threat to Ethereum smart contracts
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) brought charges against Tornado Cash and co-founders Roman Storm and Semonov with unlicensed money transmission.
MULN stock rises 68%, but that’s too little, too late for NASDAQ
MULN stock is destined for the pink sheets. The stock needed to achieve a close above $1.00 by the close of the regular session on Tuesday, August 22, and hold that threshold every session through September 5 in order to retain its NASDAQ listing.