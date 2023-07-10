It has been a better day for stocks around the globe after the poor finish last week, and oil prices are making further gains too on hopes of stronger US demand, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Equities recover in Monday trading
“Friday’s gloomy atmosphere has faded to an extent today and stocks have attempted to regain some lost ground. But it promises to be a choppy week with US CPI and then the start of earnings season on the calendar. After a mixed start to July, investors are certainly hoping for some better news, but as Friday’s payroll data shows a recession is still some way off, and as a result more rate hikes are still coming down the line.”
Brent crude touches nine-week high
“Oil prices have been boosted by diminishing signs of a US recession, and have been resilient today despite weaker Chinese data overnight. A revival of demand expectations would be just the ticket after months of recession fears, and might at least provide some good news for the energy sector as they report earnings this month.”
EUR/USD edges higher above 1.0950 as USD loses strength
EUR/USD gained traction and climbed above 1.0970 in the early American session on Monday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the positive opening in Wall Street made it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its strength, helping the pair stage a rebound.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2800 on improving risk mood
GBP/USD recovered to the 1.2800 area after having declined to 1.2750 earlier in the day. The US Dollar is finding it difficult to extend its daily rebound amid improving risk mood on Monday and allowing the pair to erase some of its losses. The UK's ONS will release labor market data on Tuesday.
Gold struggles to build on Friday gains, trades near $1,920
Gold price struggles to build on Friday's recovery gains and stays quiet near $1,920 on Monday as US Dollar holds its ground. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edges lower but stays comfortably above 4%, making it hard for XAU/USD to find direction.
Altcoin season looks unlikely until 2024 despite mass accumulation, expert says
Altcoins are in an accumulation period that is likely to last through Bitcoin halving. Crypto analyst Zero Ika says Bitcoin is more likely to outperform altcoins in the ongoing market cycle.
Disinflation theme could be given another boost this week
The slight steepening in the yield curve is worth watching. In layman’s terms, it means that a slowdown in growth now could lead to stronger growth in the future, which is no bad thing.