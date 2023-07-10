Share:

It has been a better day for stocks around the globe after the poor finish last week, and oil prices are making further gains too on hopes of stronger US demand, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Equities recover in Monday trading

“Friday’s gloomy atmosphere has faded to an extent today and stocks have attempted to regain some lost ground. But it promises to be a choppy week with US CPI and then the start of earnings season on the calendar. After a mixed start to July, investors are certainly hoping for some better news, but as Friday’s payroll data shows a recession is still some way off, and as a result more rate hikes are still coming down the line.”

Brent crude touches nine-week high

“Oil prices have been boosted by diminishing signs of a US recession, and have been resilient today despite weaker Chinese data overnight. A revival of demand expectations would be just the ticket after months of recession fears, and might at least provide some good news for the energy sector as they report earnings this month.”