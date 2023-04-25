Stocks have traded lower this afternoon as a warning from UPS and lower oil prices raise recession fears, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Equities drop back again
“Investors continue to trim exposure to stocks as this week’s earnings barrage gets underway. UPS’ forecast of a weaker economy is just the kind of warning investors don’t want to hear, and has likely prompted a round of selling on renewed recession fears. With so much riding on this week’s figures, caution is still the watchword. US regional banks are under pressure again too, another sign that the rally’s foundations are weakening.”
Oil slumps on recession fears
“Those worries about a recession are in evidence in oil prices, which have dropped to a three-week low this afternoon. This leaves them clinging on to only a slight gain from the news of the OPEC production cut, and seems to suggest that traders are back to selling oil on concerns about the global economy.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
