Share:

Stocks have traded lower this afternoon as a warning from UPS and lower oil prices raise recession fears, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Equities drop back again

“Investors continue to trim exposure to stocks as this week’s earnings barrage gets underway. UPS’ forecast of a weaker economy is just the kind of warning investors don’t want to hear, and has likely prompted a round of selling on renewed recession fears. With so much riding on this week’s figures, caution is still the watchword. US regional banks are under pressure again too, another sign that the rally’s foundations are weakening.”

Oil slumps on recession fears

“Those worries about a recession are in evidence in oil prices, which have dropped to a three-week low this afternoon. This leaves them clinging on to only a slight gain from the news of the OPEC production cut, and seems to suggest that traders are back to selling oil on concerns about the global economy.”

