The FTSE 100 and other European markets are heading lower again, while oil prices are under pressure thanks to renewed recession fears.

European stocks tumble but US flat

“Recession fears and the ongoing turmoil in the UK gilt market have hit indices in Europe, while in the US indices are holding their ground but not able to do much else. This market remains on edge for further bad news, and there is plenty of opportunity over the next two days for either US CPI or bank earnings to give investors a nasty shock. Today’s PPI data hasn’t helped much, as it signals that price rises continue to feed through to the broader US economy.”

Oil prices head lower

“Recession fears continue to drive oil lower, and the losses are chipping away at the bounce we saw last week in crude prices. OPEC may find itself having to cut again sooner than it expected should demand keep on weakening. In addition of course, any further USD strength will prompt more losses in oil and commodity markets generally, so all eyes remain fixed on tomorrow’s CPI reading.”