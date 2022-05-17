A wave of buying continues to sweep over stock markets, but hopes that the low is in are misplaced.

Snap-back rally continues

“The next short-term bounce looks well under way across stocks, as beaten-down names see fresh gains. But while it might be the beginning of a much longer-term rally, the persistence of fears about a recession and higher prices means that the chances are high that this oversold surge has a few weeks of life in it before we see stocks reverse course again. Tech stocks, which have been hardest hit in the US, and the embattled European equity complex have seen the biggest percentage gains, which tells you that this about the tradeable bounce and is not a reason to go bargain hunting for the long term.”

ECB speakers give euro a boost

“It is the turn of the ECB to begin mulling over a faster pace of tightening, and comments today from Klaas Knot suggest that the hawkish caucus is growing louder. This has put EURUSD back above $1.05, meaning we will get a break from calls for parity for the euro against the dollar, but only in the short-term. The ECB’s hawkishness is still a quiet chorus, compared to the full-throated roar of the Fed.”