Stocks are struggling at the beginning of a busy week, while the dollar is also jumpy as traders weigh up the likely outcome of this week’s Fed meeting.
Unsurprisingly, and perhaps fairly, the looming FOMC meeting this week gets the blame for why the bounce in stocks of the past week has slowed. But it is a jam-packed week for earnings too, and by the end of this week, and of July, we will be much better informed (hopefully) about the outlook of the Fed but also about whether the strong start to earnings season was an aberration or whether it will be confirmed by the avalanche of earnings in coming sessions. US oil and energy stocks have supported the market this afternoon, but overall it looks like the week will see little progress for stocks given the weight of news expected. After a strong performance last week, it appears that the usually-lacklustre end to July will reassert itself.
US dollar weakness betrays some nervousness among FX traders over what the Fed will say this week. Any major reconfiguring of its position is unlikely ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium in August, but dollar bulls might find slim pickings in the meeting given the broad uncertainty that characterises the US recovery at present. Things are moving in the right direction, but at a slower pace, which leaves the greenback vulnerable to some near-term weakness.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
