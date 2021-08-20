Stocks and commodities having one of their worst weeks this year [Video]

- Tesla unveils a humanoid Bot (00:00).
- Overview of sentiment with stocks & commodities under pressure (00:48).
- US COVID hospital deaths hit February levels as ICU's overflow (4:36).
- RBNZ Orr says the next rate meeting is a live one (6:11).
- Goldman Sachs economists downgrade Q3 GDP forecast for US (6:55).
- Microsoft outperformed yesterday on price hike (7:55).
- Amazon to open department stores (9:10).
- Facebook announces virtual office app Horizon Workrooms (10:11).
- Elon Musk reveals Tesla Bot at AI DAY (11:07).
- Calendar events today (12:36).
