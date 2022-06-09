US stocks continue to digest, in an eight day yo-yo fashion, the tug of war between a slowing global economy, tear away inflation, higher energy prices, against really only the vague notion of ‘buy the dip’ regardless.

It is true massive amounts of funds pour into pension funds every month. However, even a small reduction in the allocation to stocks can be enough to tilt the scales. Which leads to more funds paying attention to the economics of the day, instead of just buying for buying’s sake.

The global economic situation is the most dire I have seen in the past four decades.

The situation is far worse than even the Global Financial Crisis and the European Sovereign Debt crisis.

Even Covid had some kind of end date play.

There is no end date this time.

Everyone expected inflation to be transitory, then it had peaked at 5.4%, and now, apparently, it may be peaking again?

The truth is food and energy prices are going to continue moving higher though the rest of this year and well into 2023. The real economic planet killer though, is the no end in sight higher energy prices.

Across both gas and oil markets we are not yet fully priced. By this, I mean the fundamentals of the current supply disruption are such that market participants and governments around the world will find themselves in savage competition.

In such a fight the sky really is the limit.

My forecast remains a new baseline in the $140 to $150 area. With occasional spikes toward $180.

In the current situation, where zero investment was placed into new oil fields and production for many years now, the potential ferocity of the price war to gain reserves should not be under-estimated.

At this point anything is possible. Do not rule out any absurd numbers. Perhaps $250 could be seen next year if the war in Ukraine is still raging then and individuals governments decide to double or even triple their oil reserves.

This is a massive global economic shock that is only just getting under-way. Traders are use to sharp price rejections in the oil price. This time round higher oil prices are likely to linger and keep consolidating to go even higher.

The OECD just cut its global GDP forecast by a third from 4.5% to 3.0%. They are still too optimistic.

In this economic environment it would be far wiser to hedge against crisis by buying oil and gold, even with a higher safe-haven US dollar, than to be owning equities for the foreseeable future.