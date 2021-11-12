Todays’ market summary
-
The Dollar strengthening persists currently.
-
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up.
-
Brent is edging lower currently.
-
Gold prices are extending gains today.
Top daily news
Equity index futures are mostly rising currently ahead of University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report at 16:00 CET after Wall Street ended mixed on Thursday. Microsoft shares gained 0.49% outperforming market after Microsoft and Facebook, which changed its name into Meta recently, announced a partnership to integrate Workplace and Teams, Apple shares slipped 0.03% on Thursday.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EURUSD
|-0.05%
|GBPUSD
|-0.1%
|USDJPY
|+0.01%
|AUDCAD
|+0.03%
The Dollar strengthening persists currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.3% Thursday.
Both GBP/USD and EUR/USD slowed their sliding Thursday as the Office for National Statistics reported Q3 UK GDP grew 1.3% over quarter after 5.5% growth in Q2. Both euro and Pound are lower against the Dollar currently. USD/JPY continued climbing yesterday while AUD/USD continued sliding with the Australian dollar higher against Greenback currently and yen lower.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.15%
|Nikkei Index
|+0.95%
|Hang Seng Index
|+0.73%
|Australian Stock Index
|+0.14%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently with US 10-year Treasury note yields up at 1.568% ahead of the US bond market reopening following the Veterans Day holiday. The three main US stock benchmarks ended mixed Thursday after data showing inflation hitting a 30-year high last month caused indexes to fall Wednesday. Indexes recorded daily returns in the range of -0.4% to 0.5% with Nasdaq recouping losses suffered in the prior session.
European stock indexes are higher currently after closing up Thursday led by mining shares. Asian indexes are advancing today led by Nikkei underpinned by bargain hunting for tech shares.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.55%
|WTI Crude
|-0.08%
Brent is edging lower currently. Prices ended lower yesterday after president Biden said following higher inflation report Wednesday he asked the National Economic Council to work to reduce energy costs and the Federal Trade Commission to push back on market manipulation in the energy. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ended down 3.3% and is lower currently. Brent crude lost 2.5% to $82.64 a barrel on Thursday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|-0.39%
Gold prices are extending gains today. December gold advanced 0.8% to $1,863.90 an ounce on Thursday, posting the sixth straight rise and highest settlement since June.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds from 2021 lows after concerning US confidence data Premium
EUR/USD touched a fresh 2021-low of 1.1433 in the early American session but managed to stage a rebound in the last hour. The data from the US showed that rising inflation weighed heavily on consumer sentiment in November and the greenback struggled to extend its rally.
GBP/USD clings to recovery gains around 1.3400, eyes on US data Premium
After falling to a fresh 2021-low near 1.3350, GBP/USD managed to stage a technical correction and seems to have steadied around 1.3400. The University of Michigan's November Consumer Sentiment Index data will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Gold remains depressed near $1,850, inflation fears to limit losses Premium
Gold edged lower on Friday and snapped six days of the winning streak to multi-month tops. Hawkish Fed expectations seemed to be the only factor that prompted some profit-taking.
Last call before BTC hits $100,000
Bitcoin price pulls back to confirm the start of an 85% breakout move. On-chain metrics suggest interest in BTC is not waning, and the immediate support levels are stable.
Is Advanced Micro Devices facing a downside Tasuki gap or a bull flag?
AMD stock rose 4.4% on Thursday to close at $146.01. Advanced Micro Devices current configuration may signal the decline from Monday will continue.