Todays’ market summary

The Dollar strengthening persists currently.

Futures on three main US stock indexes are up.

Brent is edging lower currently.

Gold prices are extending gains today.

Top daily news

Equity index futures are mostly rising currently ahead of University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report at 16:00 CET after Wall Street ended mixed on Thursday. Microsoft shares gained 0.49% outperforming market after Microsoft and Facebook, which changed its name into Meta recently, announced a partnership to integrate Workplace and Teams, Apple shares slipped 0.03% on Thursday.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EURUSD -0.05% GBPUSD -0.1% USDJPY +0.01% AUDCAD +0.03%

The Dollar strengthening persists currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.3% Thursday.

Both GBP/USD and EUR/USD slowed their sliding Thursday as the Office for National Statistics reported Q3 UK GDP grew 1.3% over quarter after 5.5% growth in Q2. Both euro and Pound are lower against the Dollar currently. USD/JPY continued climbing yesterday while AUD/USD continued sliding with the Australian dollar higher against Greenback currently and yen lower.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.15% Nikkei Index +0.95% Hang Seng Index +0.73% Australian Stock Index +0.14%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently with US 10-year Treasury note yields up at 1.568% ahead of the US bond market reopening following the Veterans Day holiday. The three main US stock benchmarks ended mixed Thursday after data showing inflation hitting a 30-year high last month caused indexes to fall Wednesday. Indexes recorded daily returns in the range of -0.4% to 0.5% with Nasdaq recouping losses suffered in the prior session.

European stock indexes are higher currently after closing up Thursday led by mining shares. Asian indexes are advancing today led by Nikkei underpinned by bargain hunting for tech shares.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.55% WTI Crude -0.08%

Brent is edging lower currently. Prices ended lower yesterday after president Biden said following higher inflation report Wednesday he asked the National Economic Council to work to reduce energy costs and the Federal Trade Commission to push back on market manipulation in the energy. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ended down 3.3% and is lower currently. Brent crude lost 2.5% to $82.64 a barrel on Thursday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.39%

Gold prices are extending gains today. December gold advanced 0.8% to $1,863.90 an ounce on Thursday, posting the sixth straight rise and highest settlement since June.

