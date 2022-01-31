Todays’ market summary

The Dollar strengthening has halted.

Futures on US equity benchmarks are up.

Brent is edging up currently.

Gold prices are down today.

Top daily news

Global equities are rising currently after Wall Street ended sharply higher Friday. Twitter shares jumped 4.23% while the social media platform said it has quit taking action against lies about the 2020 election a day after YouTube removed a Republican congressman's campaign ad claiming it included a 2020 lie, Apple shares rallied 6.98% Friday outperforming market after the company reported record sales in the holiday quarter.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EURUSD +0.16% GBP SD +0.2% USD PY -0.13% AUDUSD +0.45%

The Dollar strengthening has halted currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, ended flat on Friday after Bureau of Economic Analysis report the personal consumption expenditure index, Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, ticked up to 5.8% over year in December from 5.7% in November.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD reversed their sliding Friday despite the federal statistics office Destatis report German economy contracted by more than expected in the fourth quarter. Both euro and Pound are higher against the Dollar currently. USD/JPY joined AUD/USD’s continued sliding Friday with both yen and the Australian dollar higher against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.31% Nikkei Index +1.2% GB 100 Index +0.35% Australian Stock Index -0.1%

Futures on US equity benchmarks are up currently with 10-year US treasury yields up at 1.793%. US stocks ended sharply higher on Friday buoyed by Apple report Thursday (after market close) of a record quarterly revenue and higher earnings amid heavy demand for smartphones. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily gains ranging from 1.65% to 3.1%.

European stock indexes are up currently after ending down on Friday led by mining shares. Asian indexes are mostly up today with Nikkei leading gains despite Sunday report showed China's factory activity slowed in January while Chinese markets are closed for Lunar New Year holidays.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.13% WTI Crude +0.4%

Brent is edging up currently. Prices advanced Friday with contracts for near-term delivery of oil priced higher than those for later months, a condition known as backwardation. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures added 0.2% and is higher currently. Brent crude rose 0.8% to $90.3 a barrel on Friday, after hitting $91.70, the highest level since October 2014.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.14%

Gold prices are down today. Prices declined on Friday: gold for April delivery slid 0.7% to $1783.10 an ounce, a six-week low.

Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.