Todays’ market summary
-
The Dollar strengthening has halted.
-
Futures on US equity benchmarks are up.
-
Brent is edging up currently.
-
Gold prices are down today.
Top daily news
Global equities are rising currently after Wall Street ended sharply higher Friday. Twitter shares jumped 4.23% while the social media platform said it has quit taking action against lies about the 2020 election a day after YouTube removed a Republican congressman's campaign ad claiming it included a 2020 lie, Apple shares rallied 6.98% Friday outperforming market after the company reported record sales in the holiday quarter.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EURUSD
|+0.16%
|GBP SD
|+0.2%
|USD PY
|-0.13%
|AUDUSD
|+0.45%
The Dollar strengthening has halted currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, ended flat on Friday after Bureau of Economic Analysis report the personal consumption expenditure index, Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, ticked up to 5.8% over year in December from 5.7% in November.
Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD reversed their sliding Friday despite the federal statistics office Destatis report German economy contracted by more than expected in the fourth quarter. Both euro and Pound are higher against the Dollar currently. USD/JPY joined AUD/USD’s continued sliding Friday with both yen and the Australian dollar higher against the Greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.31%
|Nikkei Index
|+1.2%
|GB 100 Index
|+0.35%
|Australian Stock Index
|-0.1%
Futures on US equity benchmarks are up currently with 10-year US treasury yields up at 1.793%. US stocks ended sharply higher on Friday buoyed by Apple report Thursday (after market close) of a record quarterly revenue and higher earnings amid heavy demand for smartphones. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily gains ranging from 1.65% to 3.1%.
European stock indexes are up currently after ending down on Friday led by mining shares. Asian indexes are mostly up today with Nikkei leading gains despite Sunday report showed China's factory activity slowed in January while Chinese markets are closed for Lunar New Year holidays.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|+0.13%
|WTI Crude
|+0.4%
Brent is edging up currently. Prices advanced Friday with contracts for near-term delivery of oil priced higher than those for later months, a condition known as backwardation. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures added 0.2% and is higher currently. Brent crude rose 0.8% to $90.3 a barrel on Friday, after hitting $91.70, the highest level since October 2014.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|-0.14%
Gold prices are down today. Prices declined on Friday: gold for April delivery slid 0.7% to $1783.10 an ounce, a six-week low.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD losses momentum and hovers around 1.1150
EUR/USD staged a nice bounce at the weekly opening, but demand for the greenback resumed early US session. Eurozone Prelim GDP met estimates with 0.3% QoQ in Q4 2021. The ECB and NFP will be the key highlights.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold: Battle lines well-mapped around $1,800 ahead of key event risks
Gold price has kicked off a busy week on a wrong footing, as the Fed’s hawkishness continues to play out strong. Further, the RBA and BOE are expected to deliver a hawkish stance at their monetary policy meetings this week.
Cryptos to enter second leg of relief rally
Bitcoin price has seen a 10% rally over the past week, Ethereum price followed suit and climbed 14% and Ripple price goes against the trend and slides lower.
Is it time to take a bite out of Apple?
Both Apple’s sales and earnings beat Wall Street projections as the company was able to navigate through computer chip shortages. Analysts now predict that Apple revenue will top $90 billion.