Top daily news

Global equities are advancing currently while 10-year US Treasury note yields edged up to 1.326% after Wall Street closed mixed Friday following disappointing August jobs data. Amazon shares rebounded 0.43% outperforming market amid reports the e-commerce giant is on a spending spree to grow its shipping business to compete with FedEx and UPS, Microsoft shares slipped 0.003% Friday.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.41% GBP USD -0.62% USD JPY +0.11% AUD USD -0.59%

The Dollar weakening has reversded currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slid 0.1% on Friday after Bureau of Labor Statistics report US economy added 235 thousand jobs in August when creation of 720 thousand new jobs was forecast.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD continued their climbing Friday despite Markit report its final composite PMI (purchasing managers’ index) reading for the euro zone dropped to 59.0 for August from July’s 15-year high of 60.2. Both pairs are lower against the Dollar currently. USD/JPY continued its sliding Friday while AUD/USD rose further with both the Australian dollar and yen lower against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.08% Nikkei Index +1.52% Hang Seng Index +1.06% Australian Stock Index +0.72%

Futures on US equity benchmarks are up currently with US markets closed for a Labor Day Holiday. The Wall Street ended mixed Friday after disappointing August jobs report: the three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily returns ranging from --0.21% to 0.21%.

European stock indexes are rising currently after ending lower on Friday with travel and leisure shares leading the losses. Asian indexes are advancing today with NIKKEI leading gains and Chinese stocks supported by expectations Beijing would apply more stimulus through fiscal and monetary policy.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.27% WTI Crude -0.97%

Brent is extending losses currently after Saudi Arabia cut crude contract prices for Asia over the weekend. Prices fell on Friday amid concerns a weaker than expected US jobs report indicated a faltering economic recovery that could mean slower fuel demand during a resurgent pandemic. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 1% and is lower currently. September Brent crude lost 0.6% to $72.61 a barrel on Friday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.18%

Gold prices are edging lower today. December gold rose 1.2% settling at $1833.70 an ounce on Friday – gaining 0.8% for the week.

Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.