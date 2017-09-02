Stock surge leaves Twitter far behind

Heading into the close, the FTSE 100 is 30 points higher, while markets in Europe and the US rally as well.



- Death of risk appetite greatly exaggerated

- Energy names see strong buying

- Twitter sees no Trump bounce



The bounce in markets today reminds us that it is never wise to underestimate the strength of a bull market. It is also yet another incidence of that old adage, ‘never short a quiet market’. European markets have exploded into life, helped along by rosy results from Total and SocGen. With gold out of favour and dollar yen testing the waters above Y113 again, it could be that we are on the cusp of a fresh recovery in risk assets, just a day after the market seemed poised to fall heavily. A fresh all-time high in the S&P 00 could be taken as proof that the rally is back on, but with a weekend looming traders may find it difficult to muster up much enthusiasm. Particular signs of strength are

seen in US energy stocks, with the sector ETF up 1.1% today and 3% off the lows of the week. A turn in risk appetite needs the support of key sectors like this to be sustainable.



Fourth quarter revenue barely budget at Twitter, with a 4% rise in active users providing little solace when set against a ballooning loss. The problem for Twitter is that non-users are unlikely to take up the service to view Trump’s tweets in real time when they can get the full summary on other news sites. The attempt to shift focus from monthly active users to daily ones is indicative of a management that is struggling to build a successful narrative.