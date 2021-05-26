- Context to the role of the 'research analyst' (00:29).
- What factors go into determining a stock rating? (4:01).
- What does an investor/trader look for in this information? (5:10).
- Terminology to be aware of (6:03).
- Coinbase and JP Morgan example (7:13).
- When do these reports come out? (9:24).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
