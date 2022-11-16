Stocks have drifted lower today, and traders are still struggling to find a reason to push the risk rally higher.

Risk rally momentum ebbs away

Stocks have pushed to the downside in lacklustre trading, as the positive momentum established by last week’s CPI figure disappears. This may well only be a temporary development, and the gains of the past week or so certainly suggest that the market is in a mood to push higher into the end of the year. While not exactly beating the drum on a pivot, Fed speakers have not been too zealous in talking about the need for higher rates, thus helping to avoid a resumption of the downtrend in equities for now.

Oil prices down again

Worries about Chinese growth have been a driver of weakness in oil, and even a sharp drop in inventories has done little to prop up WTI and Brent. Weakening oil helps the argument that US inflation has peaked, providing a support for equities, though bulls would doubtless love to see further declines to really accelerate the fall in inflation.