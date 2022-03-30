Risk appetite improved, equities extended rally as talks between Ukraine and Russia hinted at progress, with Russia retreating from Kyiv to concentrate its military efforts in the Donbas region. The de-escalation gave a sigh of relief to investors, although many, including Joe Biden, remain skeptical regarding the pullback from Kyiv, that could be ‘limited and tactical’.

US crude dived to the 50-DMA yesterday, but that critical support held strong, and the price of a barrel rebounded back above the $105 level. The short-term outlook remains positive and price pullbacks are still seen as interesting dip-buying opportunities if the 50-DMA is not cleared.

The three major US indices followed up on the European session gains on de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine, but the US 2-year yield caught up and even briefly surpassed the 10-year yield for the first time since 2019.

Rising US yields and de-escalation in Ukraine weigh on gold prices.

But, the curve inversion, nor rising inflation prevent US stock indices from extending gains and the meme stocks are on fire, with GameStop up by 158% in the past two weeks and AMC up by more than 160%.

Could the meme craze stretch higher? Yes, it could!

Today, the Eurozone flash inflation figures for March start flowing in, and the US will reveal how many private jobs it added in March today. Strong economic data could revive the Fed hawks, push US yields even higher and dampen the mood.