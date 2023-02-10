With few exceptions, throughout my working life, I’ve actively eschewed stock picking and allocated a portion of my savings to investment vehicles that mimic the S&P 500 index — originally by investing in mutual funds and then later by buying the SPYD ETF. No regrets about that strategy. Ample research validates the claim that indexing reliably generates superior returns over time, relative to the performance of the vast majority of professional managers. And yet…
I’ve recently started to wonder why anyone would persist in the stock picking game, given the well-documented poor comparative performance by professional stock pickers; and if “professionals” can’t beat the market reliably, why should any lay person think that they’ll likely be more successful?
I’ve settled on two answers, at least for myself: First, trying to beat the system is fun. The idea that, just maybe, I might be able to make reasoned decisions that could end up beating the market is a challenge that has had some appeal. As an economist, I’m supposed to understand at least something about how markets work; and testing that supposed knowledge in this context has always seemed to be a way to validate my expertise. Put another way, dipping my toes into stock selection seems like a way to address an ever-present question that I’ve been confronted with (both tacitly and overtly), “If you’re so smart, how come you’re not rich?” On one level, I’m not complaining. The indexing strategy has performed particularly nicely over the years; but in another sense, perhaps I might be missing out on a higher level of financial success. Maybe it’s worth a shot.
