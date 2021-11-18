European stock markets started today's session mixed after a mostly negative asian trading session which saw Nikkei, Kospi and Chinese indices trade lower. Sentiment was also impacted in Europe after new data showed a 29% YoY drop in European new car registrations in October, to 798,693 vehicles, a record low reading for the month. Sales of Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) dropped almost 42% YoY, sales of BMW (BMW.DE) dropped 22% YoY while sales of Daimler (DAI.DE) were 34% YoY lower. Furthermore, rising inflation continues to be a key topic of discussion and investors await more information from central bank members who have mostly downplayed the matter as “transitory” despite data showing a sustained increase. Finally, today’s US unemployment figures could be significant since the Fed has stressed the importance of the job market and said it would predominantly use it as a measure of when to potentially implement monetary and fiscal policy changes.
Jet2 mixed results highlight struggles of travel sector
Jet2 posted mixed results today, highlighting the somewhat improving conditions of the travel sector after what has been a very challenging time due to lockdowns, restrictions and overall economic instability. While the company managed to increase its liquidity, the group's operating loss also increased and despite some reassurance from the board, rising fuel prices and the competitive pricing environment continue to be worrying factors for the company and industry as a whole heading into the final part of 2021.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD facing resistance at 1.1360, above attention would turn to 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair continued with the recovery from the lowest level since July 2020, near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1358, just a two-day high. The euro and the Swiss franc are up versus the dollar and among the top performers of the day.
GBP/USD struggles to stay above 1.3500
GBP/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.3500 on Thursday as investors remain on the sidelines while waiting for the next significant catalyst. The mid-tier data releases from the US were largely ignored by market participants.
Gold: Precious metal succumbs to dollar strength, profit-taking, levels to watch Premium
An asset that fails to benefit from good news is exposing its weakness – this adage is relevant for gold. XAU is struggling to hold onto $1,860, despite the drop of US 10-year yields below 1.60%. What would happen if yields return to attack 1.65%? That could erase a substantial chunk of the rally.
Why analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin price despite recent pullback
Bitcoin price has plunged 10% since November 15 as the leading cryptocurrency’s momentum shifted to the downside. Although BTC is confronted by several technical obstacles, it appears that the flagship digital asset has secured reliable support to prevent further losses.
Is the Federal Reserve leading markets back to normality? Premium
The Fed is not the first central bank to propose ending its emergency monetary policy. The BoC has already stopped its bond-buying. But the American institution is far more influential and will lead the parade of higher interest rates. What are the currency and market implications in the new and very different economic world?