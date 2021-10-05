Monday saw a negative trading session across global markets as investors continue to be concerned about growing energy costs, with a particular focus on Oil and Natural gas. Yesterday’s OPEC decision did little to reassure investors and on the contrary managed to cause a pullback in stock markets while pushing Oil prices to multi-year highs. Rising energy costs and supply chain issues contributed to the recent pullback along with the developing Evergrande situation in addition to the budget negotiations in the US which have created an uncertain climate moving into the last quarter of 2021. Investors await today’s ISM services PMI data from the US along with the API petroleum report but remain cautious as volatility has increased in the last several sessions.
Strengthening US dollar holds back gold gains
Despite the negative performance seen in stock markets yesterday, precious metals failed to capitalize on the uncertainty in markets while a rising US dollar continues to limit the upside. While the precious metal has been trading higher since last Thursday, rising treasury yields have also impacted prospects for Gold, which despite breaking above the previous resistance of $1765, failed to hold onto those gains and pulled back once again. Today’s data releases will be worth following as investors continue to look for positive signs of economic recovery and have reacted quite negatively to disappointing figures in the past. While Gold has been in a downward trend for the last month, further indications of economic slowdown or future concerns could once again lead to a correction which may change prospects for prices in the near future.
