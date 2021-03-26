Stock markets on the up as the week draws to the close

Heading into the close, the FTSE 100 is 50 points higher, with a general rebound continuing across most equity markets.



Global markets are finishing the week on a stronger note overall, having started to rebound yesterday on Wall Street, a move that carried over into the Asian session and then on to Europe. Wall Street has continued the run, although the looming end of the month and quarter will mean that is hard to derive a firm conclusion on the direction of risk appetite. A steady recovery for the FTSE 100 will come as welcome news for UK investors, and with the mid-cap FTSE 250 making even stronger gains there is reason to hope that the UK’s better performance on the vaccine front is continuing to bolster the attractiveness of UK assets. Overall today’s move looks more like a relaxation of concerns about the rise in yields, although with non-farm payrolls on the calendar for next week there is a risk that this will return to haunt the new quarter just as it has the old.



Oil prices have been firm winners today, making headway after some brief weakness in recent sessions. Despite the most substantial downward move in recent months it appears expectations of strong demand this year remain unchanged, even as concerns remain about the appearance of fresh virus mutations that might see lockdowns extend into the second half of the year. Further strength in oil should continue to help bolster the energy sector, one of the big winners of the shift away from growth stocks over the past quarter.