Stock markets hope for recovery from post-FOMC drop

Weaker mining stocks are holding back the FTSE 100 from joining in the small rally seen in European markets this morning, but supermarket shares are on the up following news of a bid for Morrisons.
Stock markets try to recover from last week’s losses.
Dollar still in the ascendant.
Bid talk in supermarket sector lifts Sainsbury’s and Ocado.
A cautiously positive start to the week contrasts with small losses on the FTSE 100, as investors attempt to put the volatility of last week behind them. The combination of a surprisingly-exciting Fed meeting and options expiry on Friday meant that many markets were dramatically shaken out of their complacency, with the Dow, gold and key FX pairs seeing sharp drops. Some of those losses are being reversed this morning, but there is a long way to go before we can be certain that the previously-quiet atmosphere of 2021 has reasserted itself. Any attempt at a rally in stock markets is going to struggle given the lack of news, and for the FTSE 100 some dollar weakness would be good to lift mining stocks from their current poor run. Rising instances of the Delta variant in Europe will likely weigh on European markets, but the overall view continues to be that the second half of the year will see a further return to normality, boosting earnings in the medium term.
Unsurprisingly the Morrisons news is the major headline in UK markets, and both Sainsbury’s and Ocado have rallied in sympathy with the northern grocer. Tesco is also up, but it is viewed as a less attractive bid target given its existing dominant position, while there might be some interest in Sainsbury’s as one of the main rivals to Tesco’s crown.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 33,434, up 144 points from Friday’s close.
