After a challenging week, which saw the looming energy crisis pressure markets and worry investors who were just recovering from the Evergrande situation, indices appear to be recovering today as energy prices retreat and risk-on moods return. While fuel prices begin to retreat and as we await tomorrow’s NFP report from the US, most indices have managed to recover recent losses and are now once again trading in a narrow range. While today’s unemployment claims data from the US might not cause major moves, it could set the mood for tomorrow's report which has the potential to influence the US central bank with its policies in the near future.
Energy prices stabilize after Russia and US announcement
President Vladimir Putin announced yesterday that Russia is prepared to stabilize the global energy market. Thus, Russia intends to increase gas exports to Europe to reach new historic highs as the continent struggles with energy shortages and future economic uncertainties related to rising Oil and Natural Gas prices. While the situation seemed to be escalating as Natural gas price broke through 2014 highs, the news of an increased supply from Russia along with potential for the US to release some its Oil reserves in order to contend with the rising prices reassured markets and saw NatGas prices drop around 15% while Brent crude returned below the $80 level. The situation in the energy market remains quite uncertain but it appears that the rapid increase in prices was not caused by an actual shortage of inventories but by artificial supply constraints set by producing countries which could potentially be adjusted if the scenario changes.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD prints falling wedge near multi-day low as MACD teases bulls
EUR/USD picks up bids around 1.1555 during the early Asian session on Friday as bears take a breather. The major currency dropped to the lowest since July 2020 on Wednesday but refrained from any strong moves afterward.
GBP/USD: 38.2% Fibonacci retracement challenges bulls above 1.3600
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3615-20 during Friday’s Asian session, following the heaviest daily run-up in three. The cable pair cheers sustained break of the 10-DMA and previous resistance line from September 14. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of July-September fall guards immediate upside.
Gold seesawing around $1,755, awaiting the Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold is seesawing around $1,750-$1,760 as the Asian session kicks in. The lack of a catalyst has kept the yellow metal at familiar levels. It seems that investors are awaiting the NFP, which could confirm a bond taper announcement by the Fed November meeting.
Bitcoin targets $60,000 next as BTC enters new leg up in bull market
Bitcoin has been on a tear this week, hand-in-hand with Shiba Inu. With a 14% rally, price action in BTC still has some room left to go higher. The next price target to the upside for bulls is the high from late May near $60,000.
NFP Preview: What to expect for USD?
Non-farm payrolls are scheduled for release on Friday and investors are looking forward to a strong report. Job growth is expected to top 500K with the unemployment rate falling to at least 5.1 percent. The US dollar held steady ahead of the report.