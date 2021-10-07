After a challenging week, which saw the looming energy crisis pressure markets and worry investors who were just recovering from the Evergrande situation, indices appear to be recovering today as energy prices retreat and risk-on moods return. While fuel prices begin to retreat and as we await tomorrow’s NFP report from the US, most indices have managed to recover recent losses and are now once again trading in a narrow range. While today’s unemployment claims data from the US might not cause major moves, it could set the mood for tomorrow's report which has the potential to influence the US central bank with its policies in the near future.

Energy prices stabilize after Russia and US announcement

President Vladimir Putin announced yesterday that Russia is prepared to stabilize the global energy market. Thus, Russia intends to increase gas exports to Europe to reach new historic highs as the continent struggles with energy shortages and future economic uncertainties related to rising Oil and Natural Gas prices. While the situation seemed to be escalating as Natural gas price broke through 2014 highs, the news of an increased supply from Russia along with potential for the US to release some its Oil reserves in order to contend with the rising prices reassured markets and saw NatGas prices drop around 15% while Brent crude returned below the $80 level. The situation in the energy market remains quite uncertain but it appears that the rapid increase in prices was not caused by an actual shortage of inventories but by artificial supply constraints set by producing countries which could potentially be adjusted if the scenario changes.